BC vaccination site will feature distribution of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, Saturday drive-thru

Bakersfield College’s vaccination site will open this week for Kern County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a news release from the school, there are walk-in clinics scheduled for today and Thursday, with the Thursday event featuring the debut of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in Kern County.
Additionally, BC will host a drive-thru clinic on Saturday and also an event next week at its Delano campus.
“Since the very beginning of this pandemic, BC’s Renegades have been dedicated to being an active part of the solution and now we are grateful to serve the community through additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic opportunities,” Nicky Damania, BC’s director of Student Life, said in the news release. “We know how important it is for each and every person who wants a vaccine to have the opportunity to receive one so that we can resume many of the activities we’ve put on hold, hug friends and family, resume large gatherings, and of course, safely return to the classroom and campus.”
Vaccination appointments are required and can be booked through the Bakersfield College Student Health and Wellness Center website (https://bit.ly/3t45XOy). The news release also stated that those with limited or no internet access can call the health and wellness center at 395-4336.
Here is a list at the upcoming vaccine efforts being put on by the college:
There will be a walk-in clinic today from 10 a.m. to noon. The clinic will held at Levinson Hall on BC’s Panorama Campus, 1800 Panorama Drive.
Another walk-in clinic is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Hosted by Bakersfield College’s Student Health and Wellness Center, the clinic will feature the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will also be held at BC’s Levinson Hall, 1800 Panorama Drive.
There will be a drive-thru clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is in partnership with Dignity Health and, while appointments are required, drive-ups will be accommodated as vaccine availability allows. The clinic will be held at BC’s Panorama Campus in the parking lot of Memorial Stadium. Participants will need to bring a photo ID and must stay in their vehicle. Limited vaccine supply will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
On Monday, March 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. there will be a walk-in clinic at BC’s Delano Campus, 1450 Timmons Ave.