In line with its continued admiration for the nation’s armed forces, Bakersfield College will unveil its new Veterans Plaza next week.
“This new space represents gratitude and acknowledgment for individuals who have served in each branch of the U.S. military,” according to a college news release.
As one of several new spaces either completed or expected this fall, the plaza will feature benches and greenery situated around flag poles and monuments with history and information on each of the branches — the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Space Force.
This plaza, to be unveiled at 9 a.m. Aug. 31, is the latest in the college’s history of veteran appreciation. It comes two years after the college opened its Vernon Valenzuela Veterans Resource Center, a 5,000-square-foot space that offers a multitude of services and programs for student-veterans transitioning from military to civilian life.
“The one thing we wanted to focus on was the fact that there never was a veteran center, for vets, built the way it would need to be to assist veterans; it is an exciting time,” retired Rep. Bill Thomas said at the time of the center’s unveiling.
In September 2021, a welding professor at the college built a special Twin Towers monument as part of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The college also regularly holds military-in-mind events throughout the year, such as VetFest and its November gala.
“Bakersfield College is deeply committed to our veterans and our responsibility to support them runs deep in our legacy,” said Jenny Frank, manager for Veteran Services and Programs at Bakersfield College.
Frank pointed to Memorial Stadium, which was constructed in 1955 in honor of those who fought and died in the world wars.
But whereas the resource center and other modicums of appreciation honor or serve their military peers to specific ends, the plaza, Frank explained, is simply to “provide a peaceful space for conversations, reflection, learning and peace.”
The outdoor space is centrally located in the Renegade Crossroads, just steps from the Office of Student Life and the resource center.
“This plaza will pay tribute to veterans of all eras and is intended not only to help the veterans that visit our campus feel like they belong here or any campus of higher education, but also to inspire them to seek to be their best selves through education and transition,” Frank said. “The outdoor space is one designed for all to appreciate the sacrifices made by the individuals who have served this country.”