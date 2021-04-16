You have permission to edit this article.
BC to roll out Electric Vehicle Maintenance Training Program

bakersfield college logo

Bakersfield College is in the final stages of developing curriculum to train interested students in the field of diagnoses and repairs for plug-in electric vehicles.

According to a news release from BC, the Electric Vehicle Maintenance Training Program is designed to prepare next generation auto technicians and help them secure jobs in an in-demand career field.

The program is being conducted in partnership with Valley Clean Air Now.

The first set of courses is on track to begin in the Summer 2021 semester.

