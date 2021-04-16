BC to roll out Electric Vehicle Maintenance Training Program

Bakersfield College is in the final stages of developing curriculum to train interested students in the field of diagnoses and repairs for plug-in electric vehicles.
According to a news release from BC, the Electric Vehicle Maintenance Training Program is designed to prepare next generation auto technicians and help them secure jobs in an in-demand career field.
The program is being conducted in partnership with Valley Clean Air Now.
The first set of courses is on track to begin in the Summer 2021 semester.