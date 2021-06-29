You have permission to edit this article.
BC to offer public health certificate for non-health workers

The Bakersfield College campus on Panorama Drive is shown in a file photo.

 Casey Christie / The Californian

Bakersfield College is offering two free one-week online courses this summer that give participants the opportunity to earn a Certificate of Achievement in Public Health.

Students will learn about public health and the organizations that shape our responses, health information and its communication/promotion, healthcare in the United States and throughout communities, according to a BC news release.

The first set of courses, PBHS B50NC and B51NC start July 19 and are free. Support and help to get registered is available through BC’s Student Information Desk.

