BC to offer public health certificate for non-health workers

Bakersfield College is offering two free one-week online courses this summer that give participants the opportunity to earn a Certificate of Achievement in Public Health.
Students will learn about public health and the organizations that shape our responses, health information and its communication/promotion, healthcare in the United States and throughout communities, according to a BC news release.
The first set of courses, PBHS B50NC and B51NC start July 19 and are free. Support and help to get registered is available through BC’s Student Information Desk.