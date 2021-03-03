BC to offer course on ‘Transformational Policing Model’

Bakersfield College will offer a course this spring examining police work and law enforcement practices, particularly within communities of color.
According to a news release from the college, the Transformational Policing Model course will begin on March 15. It will “examine the historical analysis of police distrust in American society and recent conflicts between police and communities of color,” the news release stated.
BC said that the class is designed for community members, those in law enforcement, government officials and school employees.
Topics that will be addressed include racial profiling, implicit bias, constitutional policing, reform strategies, use of force, historical analysis of police distrust, and theories and practices of bridging the racial divide.
“Transformational Policing Model, a 21st century policing strategy, must be embraced by both the community and police together. This innovative model focuses on unity, awareness, understanding, inclusivity, and educational training, creating a strong foundation for a positive and productive police-community partnership. The historical aspects of TPM will benefit everyone no matter the profession, career pathway, or social status,” said Dr. Tommy Tunson, professor at BC.
“These skills go beyond law enforcement and benefit community members and those who serve the community in a variety of roles as well. That’s why I’m so pleased Bakersfield College is making this learning opportunity available to all,” Tunson added.
The course, ID number 33968, is currently open for registration, BC said. Assistance in registration can be found at the BC Student Information Desk online at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/student.