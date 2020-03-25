Bakersfield College is launching a Back to College program aimed at bringing displaced workers back into the workforce with new skills.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, California is seeing as many as 80,000 unemployment claims in one day, according to a news release. The Economic Policy Institute predicts the loss of more than 600,000 jobs in California by the summer.
BC's Back to College program aims to support the local community and economy.
The five-week online course will feature three options of six, seven or 13 units, with financial aid available.
The first cohort will launch April 13, according to BC's website. Students will enroll in a combination of the following courses: tools for college success, elementary statistics for the behavioral and social sciences, general psychology, expository composition and art appreciation.
These courses will start students on a pathway to complete a degree at BC or transfer to a four-year institution. Academic Support Services, including virtual tutoring and writing center sessions, will be available for all courses.
“Now that Bakersfield College has been 100 percent online for instruction and student services, we are turning our attention to how we can help our larger community,” said President Sonya Christian in a news release.
Online sessions to guide students through the enrollment process will begin March 30. For more information, visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/backtocollege.
