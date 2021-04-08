BC to launch early college program for high school students

Bakersfield College will begin offering it’s early college program, which provides high school students the chance to earn college credits this summer through BC’s Concurrent Enrollment program.
According to a news release from BC, the eligible students can earn up to seven units at the college this summer semester beginning May 17.
Interested students can find instructions on how to sign up for Concurrent Enrollment courses at https://bit.ly/3muTWzo.
Students who need help applying to Bakersfield College and signing up for courses are invited to register for one of BC’s early college virtual online Zoom workshops taking place every Wednesday beginning April 14 through June 9 at 3:30 p.m. Registration is available at: https://bit.ly/32c7uqp.