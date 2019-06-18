Get your towels and swim gear ready: registration is now open for the Bakersfield College swimming clinic.
College athletes will be teaching the first ever Developmental and Stroke Clinic from 7 to 8 p.m. from June 24 through 28. Participants will develop competitive skills and technique training.
The clinic is free to all current Kern Recreation summer swim participants ages 5 and up. To register, call the Bakersfield College Pool at 661-395-4663.
Private/semi-private swim lessons and training are also available throughout the summer for $80 to $100 per week.
