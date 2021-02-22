Bakersfield College will kick off Women’s History Month with a panel discussion featuring some of Kern County’s key female leaders.
Moderated by Early College champion and Republican Senator Emeritus Jean Fuller and hosted by BC President Dr. Sonya Christian, the panel will include local women who will share their influences, challenges and successes along with words of advice for young women in the community and beyond.
The event will premiere on BC’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
The panel will feature guests Dr. Mary Barlow, Kern County Superintendent of Schools; Ms. Katie Russell, Superintendent, Panama-Buena Vista Union School District; and Nicole Parra, Manager, California Government Relations, Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Maria Wright, one of the event’s coordinators, expressed her excitement for the program.
“We are thrilled at BC to once again host The Jean Fuller Women in Leadership Panel, which highlights women who are advocates for education, their community, and both personal and professional development,” Wright said in a news release from the school.
The event is part of BC’s month-long celebration of Women’s History Month. Bakersfield College’s Office of Student Life in collaboration with the Student Government Association is also hosting journalist and activist Elaine Weiss as part of the college’s Distinguished Speaker series on Tuesday, March 2.