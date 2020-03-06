Bakersfield College will celebrate Women's History Month by hosting the 2nd annual Women in Leadership Panel on March 18, according to a college news release.
The panel will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Levan Center at the BC Panorama Campus, located at 1801 Panorama Drive. The panel will be hosted by BC President Sonya Christian, according to the news release.
Local women in leadership positions will be on the panel to discuss their influences, challenges and success. They include:
- Kern County Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon
- Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow
- Kern County Supervisor 5th District Leticia Perez
The panel will also be live streamed to Arvin High School, BC's Delano campus, and Wasco Adult Education Center, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.