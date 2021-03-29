BC to host Mothers for Peace webinar

Bakersfield College’s Peace Initiative will host a Mothers for Peace webinar on Tuesday from 4-5 p.m.
According to a news release from BC, the webinar is part of BC’s peace garden project, designed to create intentional spaces for the community to break down walls of polarization and provide areas for reflection, meditation and healing.
Featured panelists for the webinar will share their thoughts on motherhood, their identity as a mother and their visions for a peaceful future, the news release stated.
Special guests will include:
• Sonya Christian, President, Bakersfield College
• Norma Rojas-Mora, Director of Communications and Community Relations, Bakersfield College
• Sandy Woo-Cater, Anti Trafficking Expert
• Lauren Skidmore, District Director for Assemblyman Vince Fong
• Pawan Gill, Director of HR and Community Development, City of Arvin
• Antrenette Carr, Human Resources Manage, Amazon
The webinar is free and open to the public. Interested individuals can register online at https://bit.ly/3maIvwD