Filling out financial aid forms can be confusing and tough for some students but Bakersfield College is here to help with its Financial Aid Fest.
The school will host a financial aid event on Feb. 23 at BC's Panorama Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students will be given help on completing their applications on time. Financial aid experts will be on hand to help complete FAFSA or California Dream Act applications, according to BC.
Students can enjoy food, prizes, music and vendors with a fun carnival atmosphere. Those who complete an application at the event or ahead of time will receive a prize and free food, according to BC.
Additional events will be held on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the southwest campus and Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Delano campus, DST Lobby, according to BC.
To complete an application ahead of time visit www.fafsa.gov or dream.csac.gov.
Deadline to apply for financial aid is March 2.
