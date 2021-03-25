You have permission to edit this article.
BC to host drive-thru Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on Friday

Cars and trucks line up Sunday at a mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at Bakersfield College on Sunday. BC will hold a similar clinic on Friday.

 Christine L. Peterson / The Californian

Bakersfield College announced that it will hold its second drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday with 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for those who are eligible.

According to a news release from the school, the clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and appointments are still available.

Appointments can be made online at BC’s Student Health and Wellness Center page, located at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/studenthealth/clinic.

The news release added that the clinic will accept eligible individuals on a first-come, first-serve basis between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. as vaccine supply allows.

