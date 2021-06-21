BC to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at NOR Veterans Hall

Bakersfield College will host a vaccine clinic at the Kern County NOR Veterans Hall on Wednesday in an effort to increase vaccine distribution in the community.
"Distributing vaccinations throughout the county has been and continues to be a community effort and this partnership is designed to bring the vaccine to those men and women who have given of themselves for our community and our nation," Kern County Veterans Service Officer Joshua Dhanens said in a news release from Bakersfield College.
There will be 60 Pfizer doses available at this pop-up clinic where BC's nursing students will volunteer. The allocations come from Albertsons Patient Care Services. The clinic is being hosted by BC’s Student Health and Wellness Center, BC's Veterans Resource Center and the Kern County Veterans Service Department.
The clinic will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at 400 Norris Road. Appointments can be made on MyTurn.ca.gov but walk-ins will also be accepted.
BC is also looking for volunteers for future clinics who can help with translating, registration and checking in and administration of the vaccine. To sign up to help, visit https://bit.ly/3wZ23ZH.