Bakersfield College will honor the life of Congressman John Lewis and his legacy of “good trouble" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, livestreaming from Danny Morrison Media’s Facebook Page.
BC faculty will be exploring Lewis' career as a civil rights leader and U.S. congressman, and community leaders will be reflecting on how his lifelong pursuit of equality and justice impacted their lives.
