Bakersfield College's New Student Convocation will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
All new students and their families are invited to join. Those interested can sign up at https://bcstudentlife.wufoo.com/forms/q1b0akqn07kgb7d/
In her weekly blog, BC President Sonya Christian said Tuesday's event is important for first-time college students who might have several questions or concerns about starting school.
"Beyond welcoming students to the community, students will also learn critical information about navigating college life, the importance of getting involved on campus, and strategies for being successful," Christian wrote.
For more information call 395-4355 or email convocation@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
