Bakersfield College is offering a virtual one-day express enrollment event Wednesday to help students register for upcoming summer and fall classes.
The event will be held online from 1 to 5:30 p.m. New students interested in attending BC and returning students are encouraged to attend this event for guidance on enrollment, financial aid, class placement and educational counseling.
Interested students can register for the virtual event online by visiting https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks and filling out the express enrollment event sign up form.
“Bakersfield College remains committed to our community,” said Ashlea Ward, manager of outreach and school relations, in a news release. “We recognize the importance of providing opportunities for students through education and enhancement of workplace skills. Now more than ever, Bakersfield College is ready to serve our community.”
Summer courses begin May 18, and fall courses begin Aug. 22.
Contact the Bakersfield College Outreach Department at 750-2684 for additional questions.
