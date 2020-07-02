Bakersfield College will celebrate the graduating class of 2020 with a special televised event in partnership with KGET-17 and Telemundo at 7 p.m. July 11.
The 2020 virtual commencement will highlight more than 750 graduates. The event will honor each individual student’s achievements and recognize each 2020 graduate by name, as read by faculty, staff and college administrators.
The program will feature remarks from BC President Sonya Christian, Student Government Association President Samantha Pulido and history professor Olivia Garcia, who is the 2020 Samuel W McCall Outstanding Faculty Award Recipient.
“We knew we needed to do something extraordinary for the Renegade Class of 2020, because they have completed the coursework for their degrees under extraordinary circumstances,” Christian said. “These Renegades have risen to a new level of creativity and embraced a new level of social responsibility while taking new ways of learning in stride. I am unbelievably proud of the accomplishments of BC’s Class of 2020. I welcome our community to tune in and celebrate our graduates and wish them the best in the next chapter of their lives. It will be a night to remember — poignant, historical, and inspirational.”
BC also asks the community to Paint the Town Red to culminate the celebration. The whole community is invited to participate by displaying yard signs and car flags on their homes and vehicles across Kern County honoring graduates.
To participate in the “Painting the Town Red” celebration, community members can pick up free yard signs or order their car flags at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/studentassistance.
A total of 1,898 students — almost two-thirds — from BC’s 106th graduating class will be transferring to a four-year college or university.
