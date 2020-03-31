Bakersfield College Career Education will hold the Industrial Technology and Transportation Virtual Career Expo from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday via ConferZoom.
The expo will provide traditional access to industry partners via one-on-one consultations providing a more personalized experience, according to a news release. Employers will share industry insight, employment opportunities and assessment of local workforce needs.
The expo is open to students and the community at large. Employers will be available to provide one-on-one consultation with those who register through Jobspeaker at www.bakersfield.jobspeaker.com/#/event/industrial-technology-and-transportation-career-expo-2020
Bakersfield College will continue to make these opportunities available in an effort to address local employment demands.
For more information or to request accommodations in advance, contact Carlos Medina at (661) 395-4572 or carlos.medina@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
