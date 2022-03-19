BC to hold STEM and pre-health conference

Bakersfield College’s MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement) Program will hold a STEM and Pre-Health Conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at the college’s Panorama Drive campus.
The conference is designed to allow participants to explore careers and educational paths of medical and STEM fields in addition to networking with local professionals.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to bring some amazing sponsors together including UCLA, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, Ardurra, AERA, Chevron, PG&E, Grimmway, The Wonderful Company, Ag II, CSUB, and The US Dept. of Agriculture to offer an enriching day of information for students in Kern County and the community,” BC’s MESA Program Director Consuelo Gonzalez said in a news release.
Participants can learn about opportunities to further their education and careers in STEM or pre-health via workshops, a resource fair, and keynote speakers. College advisors, financial aid counselors, four-year universities, industry leaders, and student organizations will be present to answer questions.
Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com.