BC to hold one-day virtual express enrollment event

Bakersfield College will hold a one-day virtual express enrollment event on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. for all new and returning students.
The goal of the college's regular express enrollment events is for students to get the help they need enrolling for the spring semester, applying for financial aid or designing an education plan, according to Ashlea Ward, program manager for outreach and early college.
"Students can receive the one-on-one help they need to set themselves up for success," Ward said, in a statement. "The One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment Event makes it easy for students to handle every aspect in a single day, streamlining the process for them."
To sign up, visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks.
Those who can't make the event can receive support through BC's Student Information Desk during regular operating hours virtually at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/student.