Kern County residents have an opportunity to become a Bakersfield College Renegade at Wednesday's one-day express enrollment.
Those who attend from 1 to 5 p.m. can apply for admission to BC, meet with a counselor or adviser and register for spring 2020 classes.
Registrants check in at the welcome center in the Administration building, located at the end of the circle from the Haley Street entrance.
Bring a picture ID, high school transcripts for recent high school graduates or a college/university transcript for those who have attended another college or university.
For more information or to request accommodations in advance, contact the Office of Outreach and School Relations at (661) 395-4276 or visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.