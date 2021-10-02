You have permission to edit this article.
BC to hold one-day express enrollment event

Bakersfield College will hold a one-day express enrollment event from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday for late start fall classes that begin in mid-October.

The virtual event is meant to help new and returning students complete the enrollment steps, apply for financial aid or design an educational plan. Counselors and support staff will help students with placement and registering for the right classes.

Learn more about the event and sign up for a one-on-one session at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks.

