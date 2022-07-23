BC to hold express enrollment events

Bakersfield College is holding three more Express Enrollment events before the start of the fall semester.
New and returning students can receive one-on-one help with the enrollment process. In-person and virtual events will be offered:
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in person at the main campus.
• Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, virtual.
• Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, virtual.
To sign up for a session, visit: bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks.
