BC to hold express enrollment events through summer

Bakersfield College will hold One–Day Express Enrollment events now through Aug. 9, for students looking to streamline their registration process. Advisers and other support staff will be present at each event to help students with finding the right classes and related needs.
“Students can receive the one-on-one help they need to set themselves up for success,” said Ashlea Ward, director for BC Outreach, said in a news release. “The One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment Event makes it easy for students to handle every aspect in a single day, streamlining the process for them.”