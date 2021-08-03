BC to give away Justin Moore tickets to 50 at vaccine clinic

Bakersfield College’s Student Health and Wellness Center will be giving away 100 free tickets, in sets of 2, to the first 50 individuals to get vaccinated during the on-campus vaccine clinic on Aug. 7th.
The clinic is open to the public and will operate at Bakersfield College’s main campu, located at 1801 Panorama Drive, in the Veterans' Resource Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The clinic is scheduled to distribute only the Moderna Vaccine. The Bakersfield College Dean of Students, Dr. Nicky Damania, is thankful for this extra incentive and fun opportunity to encourage individuals to get vaccinated.
“Bakersfield College’s nursing students have worked incredibly hard over the past 6 months to help vaccinate our community, so it was really great to have Mechanics Bank Arena step forward and reach out with this awesome incentive,” he said. For those who cannot make the Aug. 7 clinic, but still wish to receive a vaccine, the BC Student Health and Wellness Center is administering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays between and the Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays each week on campus. Walk-ins are accepted at all clinics or participants may register for an appointment using the MyTurn website or by calling (833) 422-4255. Enter the zip code of 93305 to view the Bakersfield College Student Health and Wellness Center availability. For more information, please email covid19vaccine@bakersfieldcollege.edu or call 661-395-4336.