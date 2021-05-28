BC to continue holding pop-up vaccine clinics this summer

Bakersfield College’s Student Health and Wellness Center in collaboration with the college’s nursing students will continue to hold COVID-19 vaccination events throughout the summer.
Currently over 15 dates are scheduled at various locations across Kern County, according to a BC news release. The clinics are open to the public and the school is encouraging all those who wish to be vaccinated to make an appointment, which can be scheduled online at https://myturn.ca.gov/.
Here is a list of the upcoming pop-up clinics:
● Tuesday, June 1 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1900 Baker St. from 5 to 8 p.m.
● Saturday, June 5 at Bakersfield College Main Campus, 1801 Panorama Dr. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
● Thursday, June 10 at The Hindu Temple of Kern County, 67 Valleyview Dr. from 5 to 8 p.m.
● Friday, June 18 at Mercado Latino, 2105 Edison Hwy. from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
● Monday, June 21 at Bakersfield College Delano Campus, 1450 Timmons Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m.
● Wednesday, June 23 at Kern County NOR Veterans Hall, 400 Norris Rd. from noon to 3 p.m.
● Tuesday, June 29 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1900 Baker St. from 5 to 8 p.m.
● Thursday, July 8 at The Hindu Temple of Kern County, 67 Valleyview Dr. from 5 to 8 p.m.
● Saturday, July 10 at Bakersfield College Main Campus, 1801 Panorama Dr. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
● Friday, July 16 at Mercado Latino, 2105 Edison Hwy. from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
● Monday, July 19 at Bakersfield College Delano Campus, 1450 Timmons Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m.
● Wednesday, July 21 at Kern County NOR Veterans Hall, 400 Norris Rd. from noon to 3 p.m.
● Saturday, Aug. 7 at Bakersfield College Main Campus, 1801 Panorama Dr. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In the news release, BC said these clinics are made possible thanks to a number of partners including the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Centric Foundation, Upside Productions, Kern County Veterans Service Department, City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, the Hindu Temple of Kern County, Mercado Latino, Mayor of Arvin Olivia Trujilo, KGET-TV 17, Telemundo and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.