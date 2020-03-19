Bakersfield College announced that its main campus will be closed as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday due to coronavirus concerns.
Its BC Southwest and Delano campuses closed on Wednesday.
All entrances to the Panorama campus will be closed, with the exception of the Haley Street entrance, which will remain open to staff only until noon Friday.
All classes and student services will be available virtually.
“As of today, not only are all of our classes and student support services online, but all of our employees are prepared to work remotely,” said President Sonya Christian in a news release. “The decision to close the physical campus was a natural evolution of moving all of our functions to the virtual world. Now, for the safety of our employees and students we are able to virtually shelter in place because of this epidemic without interrupting the core college mission of providing learning for our students.”
Faculty and staff who need to come to campus must call Campus Safety at 661-395-4554 or text 661-747-3808 before and after leaving to arrange for an escort. All employees entering the campus must have their BC Employee ID on them to be escorted.
The Renegade Pantry will be offering a drive-through service with limited hours during the physical closure. Upon arrival to campus, call 661-395-4841 and staff will bring the items to an individual.
To prepare for the closure, maintenance staff will sweep through each building, ensuring each facility is thoroughly sanitized.
Visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/covid19 for continued COVID-19 updates.
Thursday closure-- About a month or two too late. Fire the idiot who delayed the closure--Investigate fr criminal behavior. Who is THAT stupid to keep gathering going on when everybody is social isolating? What a lame-brain. Typical Beverly Hillbilly BAKERSFIELD'S FINEST MINDS. lOL. i'M ASHAMED TO LIVE IN THIS BACKWATER DUMP OF VOMIT TOWN. i JUST MIght pack up and leave... if you folks didnt need me so bad to keep you alert.
