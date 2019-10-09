Bakersfield College will celebrate homecoming with several events for students, alumni and the community throughout next week beginning Monday.
Events scheduled for next week include:
• Stop by the Office of Student Life in Levinson Hall to make donations for the Renegade Pantry. Personal Care Drive Collection times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Hygiene items are being collected, along with other items for students. For every 10 items donated, earn a complementary ticket voucher to the homecoming football game or any home football games for the remainder of the season.
• In collaboration with Brush & Blush Easel Events, the Office of Student Life hosts an evening of fun with friends and painting at 6 p.m. Monday. Event participants must register online at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/homecoming/events
• Rally of the Renegades pep rally will begin at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Renegade Crossroads. The BC Cheer Team and BC Drumline will perform for students in the Renegade Crossroads to pump up the Renegade pride.
• A special Murder Mystery dinner will be hosted at BC’s Renegade Room complete with performance by BC’s Theater Department at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Reservations can be made at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/homecoming/events.
• Homecoming Renegade football vs. Ventura College begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Memorial Stadium. Be sure to join in on the tailgating action before the game for the chance to win a $500 cash prize that goes to the best tailgater, as awarded by a panel of judges. The tailgating theme is “Deep Fried Heaven.”
More information is available at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/homecoming.
(1) comment
Go Gades Go!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.