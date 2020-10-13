Bakersfield College will virtually celebrate the opening of CityServe Educational Collaborative Center this Thursday.
The center on 1431 L St. will serve as a hub for individuals dealing with housing insecurity and unemployment, helping them with life skills, education and employment.
It is a part of the college's new program Project HireUp, which launched in January and helps put homeless residents on track to employment with adult education and holistic services. Some of the other partners include the county, The Mission at Kern County, M Street Navigation Center and Adventist Health.
"It is truly amazing to see these participants discover for the first time or re-discover the skills and abilities they have to be successful," Project HireUp program manager Endee Grijalva said in a news release.
The virtual opening will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 on both YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/BakersfieldCollege and the college's Facebook's page at https://www.facebook.com/BakersfieldCollege/.