The Bakersfield College Renegade swimming program will host its 5th annual Free Community Swim Lesson Day from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at the BC pool.
Swim lessons will run on a continuous 30-minute cycle in order to have as many kids as possible in the water.
The lessons are first come, first served, and paperwork can be completed upon arrival. If the event becomes overcrowded, priority will be given to younger ages.
Children must be potty trained to take part in the lessons.
Even if a child knows how to swim, they are welcome to get a lesson from members of the swim team.
