Kern Transit is continuing its free ridership service for Bakersfield College students for the fall semester.
Free rides will begin in two weeks and will continue until the end of finals week on Dec. 14.
Students may ride free on all 100-numbered routes, not just on routes to and from the school, so they can save money commuting all around Kern County.
These efforts are funded by a grant from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program, which provides operating and capital assistance for transit agencies to reduce greenhouse gas emission and improve mobility, with a priority of serving disadvantaged communities.
