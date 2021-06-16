BC students canvassing to spread vaccine knowledge

Bakersfield College students are engaging in a “get out the vaccine” project in an effort to spread campaign knowledge.
The project, funded by a $299,700 grant from UCLA, will pay for 25 student canvassers to engage with around 15,000 households in the 93307 and 93301 zip codes.
“Bakersfield College students have stepped up during this pandemic and each of them are doing their part. We are so proud to be a part of this community-based outreach program, led by UCLA, and focused on increasing vaccine confidence, equitable distribution, and protecting our loved ones from COVID-19. Renegades are showing us just how much they care about the community they live in,” BC’s Director of Community Relations and Communications Norma Rojas-Mora said in a news release.
The project will run until Aug. 31 and will attempt to spread vaccine knowledge to potentially hard-to-reach areas.
BC is also hosting pop-up clinics to distribute vaccine doses. Information on the clinics is available at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/studenthealth/clinic.