They say you shouldn't meet your heroes, but thanks to Allure magazine, one local Bakersfield College student and aspiring cosmetologist received the opportunity of a lifetime when singer Lady Gaga surprised him during a makeup lesson.
Brandon Galaz, 19, is a business major at BC who also wants to pursue a fashion degree and esthetician license to be a cosmetologist.
His Instagram page, @makeup_merlot, shows off various makeup looks on himself that feature different winged eyeliners and bold eyeshadow shades. He often draws inspiration from Gaga's makeup artist, Sarah Tanno.
When he wants to be his most confident self, makeup does the trick.
"It’s there to help you give you more confidence and make you feel stronger when you’re in public," Galaz said Thursday.
Additionally, he's been a fan of Gaga for years, saying he loves her music and the messages of love and inclusivity she spreads through her lyrics and Born This Way Foundation, which supports the mental and emotional wellness of young people, according to its website.
When he heard Gaga was releasing a makeup line — Haus Laboratories — he immediately ordered a makeup kit.
His Instagram page and use of the hashtag #MakeUpHasNoGender attracted the likes of Allure magazine, and to celebrate the launch of the singer's new brand, the magazine invited Galaz to attend a makeup class with Tanno in Los Angeles.
Galaz said he was asked to bring a letter of what he would say to the pop star about the impact she has had on his life. He was then asked to read the letter to Tanno, and unbeknownst to him, the pop star was listening as well.
While he's reading the letter, Gaga comes up behind him to surprise him. Galaz said he was "in shock" and "speechless" when he realized it was her.
He continued to read his letter to her. "Your lyrics in 'Born This Way' spoke to me, 'no matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I'm on the right track, I was born to survive.' The song made me realize that I had to be me," the letter wrote.
He told Gaga he came out as gay to his mother and sister, and they accepted him "with the blink of an eye." His coming out drove a wedge in his relationship with his father, but "I found strength and permission to accept myself in your words," he read from the letter.
Gaga wiped away tears in the video and replied, "You remind me that it's important to see yourself as you see you. I'm so proud of you."
"I want to spread a message that you yourself can accomplish anything, even coming out will only make yourself stronger," said Galaz Thursday.
After he read the letter, Gaga put some makeup on him, and later Tanno continued the makeup lesson.
With his Allure video and Instagram page, Galaz hopes others can see makeup is for everyone and that "it removes the stereotype that men can't wear makeup."
He also wants to start a YouTube channel of his own where he will show makeup tutorials and speak about the LGBTQ community. In the future, he would like to start a business of his own as well.
