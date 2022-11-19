 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC staff denounce 'racist' flyer passed around town

Housing Flyer from FB.png

A Facebook post was made by the Bakersfield College Social Justice Institute on Nov. 6 depicts a flyer they said had been passed around the college's surrounding neighborhood. The flyer shows a defunct housing project, and makes the association of it to the campus' affordable housing project, which is expected to begin construction next year.

 From Facebook

Several teachers and administrators have denounced a “racist” flyer that ties several inaccuracies regarding an upcoming affordable housing project to leaders at Bakersfield College.

Some Bakersfield residents received the flyer, which nobody has claimed responsibility for, the weekend before the midterm election.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections