Bakersfield College SouthWest will be holding a one-day express enrollment event from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 11000 River Run Blvd. #200.
Any new student is welcome to attend. Bring a picture ID, high school transcripts if you are a recent high school graduate, or college and university transcripts if you’ve ever attended another college or university.
For more information, call 661-395-4150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.