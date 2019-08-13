Bakersfield College’s Department of Public Safety is holding Active Shooter Response Trainings for the campus community and general public throughout September and October.
Upcoming trainings are scheduled for:
• Noon Sept. 5 in the Levan Center
• Noon Sept. 11 in the Levan Center
• Noon Sept. 26 in the Levan Center
• Noon Oct. 8 in the Levan Center
• Noon Oct. 17 in the Levan Center
BC routinely offers these informational sessions so that the campus and community can be familiar with the best practices, drills, exercises and preparation.
“Keeping BC students, faculty, staff, and our community safe is an ongoing and constant effort," said BC’s Director of Student Life Nicky Damania in a press release. “The information presented in these sessions has the ability to save lives and bring awareness to these unfortunate incidences.”
