Launchpad

Located: Room 106 of the Weill Institute at 2100 Chester Ave.

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday

Resources: Entrepreneurship assessments, seminars and workshops, computing and printing resources, drop-in consultations, guest speaker series, linkages to community small businesses and entrepreneurship resources and networking opportunities

Partners: Kern Economic Development Corporation, Kern Initiative for Talent and Entrepreneurship, CSUB Small Business Development Center, CSUB Small Business and Entrepreneurship Program, MCSC Kern Women's Business Center, Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, North of the River Chamber of Commerce, StartItUP and 59 Days of Code