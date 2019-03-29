Students at Shafter High School have the opportunity to get an early start on their college degrees or certificates through a new partnership with Bakersfield College.
BC is partnering with Kern High School District and the city of Shafter on the Early College program. Incoming high school freshmen and families were introduced to the program Thursday, according to a news release. The Early College partnership allows high school students to complete over 30 general education units that can be transferred to a California State University or University of California school by the time they graduate high school.
“These efforts translate directly into time and tuition savings for the student, savings for the taxpayers, and securing a brighter future through the power of education,” said Romeo Agbalog, a Kern Community College District Trustee.
Shafter High School will offer dual enrollment pathways next year in agriculture, mechanized agriculture and welding and woodworking.
For more information on Early College, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/Earlycollege.
