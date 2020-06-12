The Bakersfield College Child Development Center is scheduled to reopen Monday with two enrollment options: the traditional drop-off option or a virtual learning environment.
Child development centers were approved as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stage 2 reopening following closures prompted by COVID-19.
The reopening will occur in stages, with this first stage focused upon providing service on campus to the children of essential workers. Students taking summer classes will have the opportunity to enroll their children at the Child Development Center.
Information about how BC’s Child Development Center will meet guidelines are available on its website https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/student/cdc
Staff has spent the last few months preparing for the reopening. Preparations included implementing safety protocols, staff development and curriculum assessment to ensure students are provided the best early learning environment.
Individuals interested in enrolling their children should contact Denise Ehret at (661) 395-4386 or dehret@bakersfieldcollege.edu or visit the website at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/student/cdc
The center closed on March 17 ahead of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home orders. Teachers have been providing resources to families, engaging in individual and group classroom zoom meetings and providing developmentally appropriate activities for the children to learn through virtual classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.