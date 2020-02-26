Bakersfield College is hosting its annual Business and Entrepreneurial Career Expo where employers will share part-time and full-time job opportunities, internships and mentorships with students.
The expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 on the Huddle Lawn.
Employers have the opportunity to talk about their organization and employment opportunities with students who are in the business administration, entrepreneurship, computer science, economics and accounting programs.
The event is free to register for and food is provided. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3aXptEb
The deadline to register is April 13.
For more information, contact Freddie Rodriguez at 661-395-3582 or Freddie.rodriguez@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
