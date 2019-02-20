Bakersfield College’s Automotive Technology program has been awarded a Master Automobile Service Technology Accreditation.
The accreditation, the first in the college’s history, is the highest level of accreditation offered by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. The Automotive Technology program gives students maintenance and repair skills as well as knowledge about automotive system operations and troubleshooting problems.
“Our brilliant Automotive faculty...are to be commended for their partnership and collaboration with local industry and community leaders to enhance BC’s program,” said BC Dean of Instruction Michele Bresso.
