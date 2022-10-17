 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC rolls out 3-class certificate series on renewable energy

file5

This photovoltaic project, 8minute Solar Energy's 121-megawatt-dc Springbok 3 Solar Farm, was completed in 2019 in eastern Kern County. It is the final phase of a 1,500-acre project begun in 2015 that provides enough electricity to power more than 150,000 homes in the Los Angeles area.

 Photo courtesy of 8minute Solar Energy

Bakersfield College dove deeper into preparing the local workforce for a transition to cleaner energy with the start Monday of a non-credit course exploring Kern County's potential for producing bioenergy, wind, solar and even nuclear power.

The free, 36-hour class titled "Sustainable Energy" is the first of three courses geared toward helping students find employment within an array of energy fields that either already exist in Kern or which are expected to be created in coming years as investment money follows what many see as a growing list of inviting local opportunities.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget