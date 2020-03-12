Bakersfield College announced the first wave of classes moving online will begin Thursday, but most classes will continue on their regular schedule, according to a news release from Heise Media.
BC is canceling all non-essential travel and minimizing large events and gatherings over coronavirus concerns.
To view the status of an event, visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/covid19/event-status
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.