Bakersfield College’s Renegade Pantry received a $20,000 grant from the Kern Partnership for Children and Families to help alleviate food insecurity among college students.
The grant provides $2,000 per month for 10 consecutive months to boost the pantry’s inventory with nutritious foods and non-alcoholic beverages, according to a press release.
“Our goal at the Renegade Pantry is to ensure students’ basic needs are met for them to stay focused on their academics and career pathways,” said Nicky Damania, director of student life. “With the additional funding provided by the Kern Partnership for Children and Families, BC’s Pantry will be able to support more student Renegades through the fall and spring semesters.”
To make donations to the Renegade Pantry, contact The Office of Student Life at (661) 395-4355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.