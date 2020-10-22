Bakersfield College was named a recipient of the Finish Line Scholars program, an effort designed to help eliminate regional educational gaps by providing scholarships to students who are halfway through their education plan and on their way toward the finish-line goal of completing a degree or transferring to a four-year university.
According to a BC news release, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, in partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges, announced a $100 million dollar pledge to be distributed over the next 20 years to 34 California Community Colleges. BC was one of the recipient institutions.
“I am grateful that students in all of the three colleges within the Kern Community College District will benefit from this grant,” KCCD Chancellor Tom Burke said in the release. “I am proud of our faculty and staff who are clearing the path to degree and certificate completion, workflow efficiency, and greater student success.”
According to the news release, BC is among colleges in three regions of California — Inland Empire, Central Valley and Far North — with the lowest percentage of adults who have college degrees.
The Finish Line Grant Program is designed to support achievement of the statewide strategic plan, the Vision for Success, which includes a goal to reduce regional achievement gaps for students.
BC said it has seen an increase in degree completion in recent years, with last year being the largest graduating class in school history. The hope is that this recent announcement will allow the college to continue building upon that momentum and help students continue their upward trajectory through academics.
“We are tremendously thankful that Chancellor Oakley and the Board of Governors were able to secure this substantial gift to the Foundation for California Community Colleges from the Jay Pritzker Foundation. Community colleges are the answer to California’s economic recovery,” said BC President Sonya Christian. “Across KCCD, we are all 100% committed to our students and community. This commitment is demonstrated in our measurable performance results, student success focused initiatives, community-driven partnerships, and an unwavering dedication to care for and support Renegades to graduation and transfer.”