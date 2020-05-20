Bakersfield College has been awarded $5,000 for its project "Portraits in Their Own Words" through the California Humanities’ Humanities For All Quick Grant.
The Humanities For All Quick Grant is a competitive grant program of California Humanities that supports locally-initiated public humanities projects. These projects respond to the needs of Californians, encourage greater public participation in humanities programming, particularly by new and/or underserved audiences, and promote understanding and empathy among all our state’s peoples, in order to cultivate a thriving democracy.
Over the course of the “Portraits in Their Own Words” project, select BC faculty will mentor a group of art students and formerly incarcerated student writers as they create an exhibit that features portraits of the student writers paired with their autobiographical narratives.
Public readings and viewings of the artwork of “Portraits in Their Own Words” will take place at the Levan Center for the Humanities, UC Berkeley and the Bakersfield Museum of Art next year.
A complete list of all Humanities For All Quick Grants can be found on the calhum.org website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.