BC plans online express-enrollment event for Aug. 11

Bakersfield College has scheduled an online enrollment event giving new and returning students individualized assistance in the areas of signing up for classes, applying for financial aid and designing an educational plan.
The college's One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment Event, set for noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 11, will make counselors and support staff available to help students over the internet.
Students can sign up for a one-on-one session at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks.
This fall BC is offering three modes of instruction: face-to-face, online and a hybrid of the two.