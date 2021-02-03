Bakersfield College has announced its lineup of workshops for undocumented students, staff, faculty and community members that it is offering this spring.
The workshops are a partnership between the college's AB 540/Undocumented Students Program and the United Farm Workers and will be held as follows:
- What to Expect from the New Administration on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.
- Know Your Rights on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.
- Know Your Rights on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
The AB540 Support Program offers services to undocumented students attending BC who are eligible for in-state tuition exemptions.
"Bakersfield College has always supported all of our students with a wide array of support services to guide them on their educational journey," said Imelda Valdez, director of student services. "We are committed to supporting our undocumented students, providing counseling and holistic support through our AB540 Support Program."
To register for the AB 540/Undocumented Students Programs Workshops, visit tinyurl.com/Y53QRDQX. BC students with an urgent or time-sensitive matter are encouraged to call the UFW Foundation at 324-2500.