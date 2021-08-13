BC partnering with auto industry to bring training center to Bakersfield

Bakersfield College will partner with the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealer Association and other auto industry experts to bring a new auto facility to Bakersfield.
The facility will be located at Pacheco Road and Corrine Street at the Bakersfield Auto Mall, and will provide a space for automotive technology training. This facility will expand student access to newer vehicles for hands-on mechanical and reconditioning experience. It has a projected opening date for January 2022, according to Bakersfield College. It will include repair bays, a classroom, parts room, tool room and a full auction area to be operated by WSM Auctions.
Bakersfield College has a variety of auto technology courses open for enrollment this fall. Classes will be taught, in-person, or in a hybrid format.