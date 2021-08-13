You have permission to edit this article.
BC partnering with auto industry to bring training center to Bakersfield

Bakersfield College will partner with the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealer Association and other auto industry experts to bring a new auto facility to Bakersfield.

The facility will be located at Pacheco Road and Corrine Street at the Bakersfield Auto Mall, and will provide a space for automotive technology training. This facility will expand student access to newer vehicles for hands-on mechanical and reconditioning experience. It has a projected opening date for January 2022, according to Bakersfield College. It will include repair bays, a classroom, parts room, tool room and a full auction area to be operated by WSM Auctions. 

Bakersfield College has a variety of auto technology courses open for enrollment this fall. Classes will be taught, in-person, or in a hybrid format.

 

